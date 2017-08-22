Charges to be filed in crash that killed Beecher woman and her 3 sons

Felony charges are being filed in connection with a crash last month in Will County that killed a pregnant woman and her three children as she drove them to Bible camp.

State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Sheriff Mike Kelley will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce the charges in the deaths of Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and sons Caleb, 1; Weston, 4; and Owen, 6, all of Beecher.

The family was in a 2014 Subaru Outback that collided with a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck at 8:38 a.m. on July 24, in unincorporated Beecher, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The pickup was eastbound on Corning Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at Yates Avenue; the Subaru was struck on the driver’s side and rolled over into a field, police said.

The Subaru had been headed north on Yates, and northbound traffic has no stop sign.

Schmidt, 29, was driving the Subaru; she and Caleb were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Will County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices.

Schmidt’s other two sons were taken to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office, then transferred to Comer’s Children Hospital.

Weston Schmidt died at Comer July 25, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Owen Schmidt died July 27.

Schmidt was also pregnant at the time of her death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Friends said on Facebook that the family, including Edward Schmidt — Lindsey’s husband and the boys’ father — were active in their church and the community.