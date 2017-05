Child pulled from from Lake Michigan on North Side

Divers search for a child in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning on the North Side. | Fire Media Affairs

A child was pulled from the water of Lake Michigan Tuesday morning from in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Crews responded to a call of a child in the water near the 7700 block of North Eastlake Terrace at 9:50 a.m., according to Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs.

Divers located the¬†girl about 10:40 a.m., pulled her from the water and performed CPR, according to Fire Media. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.