Cook County state’s attorney creates immigration fraud hotline

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Friday the creation of a new hotline for residents to call if they have been the victim of fraud as a result of their immigration status.

Residents can anonymously report cases of suspected immigration fraud to (312) 603-8678, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Calls are confidential, and federal authorities will not be contacted.

“The Cook County state’s attorney’s office does not enforce immigration laws, and does not ask victims and witnesses about immigration status,” a statement from the office said.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to advocating for Cook County’s immigrant communities and to fighting against those who seek to prey on them,” Foxx said in the statement.