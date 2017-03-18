Cops: Owner sold marijuana wax at Brookfield garden shop

Police raided an indoor gardening storefront Thursday in west suburban Brookfield where authorities say the owner was selling highly concentrated marijuana wax.

Shawn Odneal, the 41-year-old owner of Root 66 Aquaponic Garden Shop at 8863 Burlington Ave., faces a felony charge of manufacturing and delivering cannabis, according to Riverside police, who conducted a monthlong investigation of the business with Brookfield police.

Odneal ordered marijuana from California to turn it into a THC concentrate known as wax or “shatter,” which can be up to 20 times more potent than regular marijuana when smoked with a vaporizer or pipe, police said. He then sold it out of a back room of his shop, police allege.

While executing a search warrant at the store, investigators found marijuana, wax, scales, cannabis seeds, grinders, bongs and a loaded Ruger handgun, police said.

Also arrested during the bust was 51-year-0ld Lyons resident James W. Wright. Police didn’t say if he had a stake in the business, but he was in the shop when the search warrant was executed. He faces a felony charge of manufacturing and delivering cannabis for allegedly selling legally obtained medical marijuana for a profit, police said.