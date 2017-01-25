CPS to amend budget again in February to deal with $215M hole

Chicago Public Schools will hold a second round of budget hearings on Feb. 13 to allow the public to react to their still-private plans to close a $215 million budget gap.

CPS officials declined to present their plans at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, but one board member, the Rev. Michael Garanzini, raised the possibility of shortening the school year.

“One option in the budget situations like the one we’re facing would be cutting back on school days?” he asked and when told, “absolutely,” continued, “I think this is probably the major concern for parents and students and teachers is what’s going to happen because of the budget cuts?”

Chief Education Janice Jackson said the district wasn’t ready to reveal its plans to stanch the budget hole left after Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed legislation that would have given the state’s largest district $215 million it was banking on for teacher pensions.

“Without saying too much around what possible actions we would take to balance the budget, I would just say that this administration continues to make sure that whatever actions we take, we keep them away from the classroom because that’s really the place where a lot of the academic gains are coming from,” Jackson said. “As far as any actions like ending the school year and any other potential things that could be on the table, I think it’s really too early for us to discuss the impact of that.”

So far the district plans to save some $35 million from the imposition of four unpaid furlough days on all staff.

The Feb. 13 hearings are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., school board president Frank Clark announced at Wednesday’s meeting.