Crown Point man charged with fatal hit-and-run crash in Hammond

The motorist who drove away after fatally striking a pedestrian earlier this month in northwest Indiana has been found and charged with a felony, according to police.

Kyle Joseph Koliboski, 29, a Crown Point resident, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.

About 9:15 p.m. July 1, 59-year-old J. Guadalupe Becerra Medina was walking with two other people across Columbia Avenue, just north of 164th Street in Hammond, when he was struck by a 2011 Lincoln, according to police.

The car, which had been southbound on Columbia at the time, sped away from the scene westbound on 164th, police said.

Medina, a Hammond resident, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 10:20 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He suffered blunt force trauma in the crash, but his manner of death was pending further studies.

Police initially said they had located the vehicle and identified a possible driver, but no arrests were made until Friday.