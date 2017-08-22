CTA bus evacuated after man throws backpack aboard in Irving Park

Buses have stopped and roads are closed after a man threw a backpack aboard a CTA bus at a busy intersection in the Northwest Side Irving Park neighborhood.

CTA spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz said the No. 82 Kimball bus was stopped at the intersection when a “man threw a suspicious package on the bus.”

She did not know if the man had been a passenger on the bus or threw the item from the street.

The bus was immediately evacuated, and CTA supervisors, police officers and firefighters are on the scene, she said.

Police are investigating “an unattended backpack” discovered on a bus near Kimball and Elston about 4:25 p.m., Chicago Police said. The Bomb & Arson Unit, and and K-9 units are en route, police said.

The Fire Department has responded to reports of a “suspicious package on a CTA bus,” and crews are awaiting the arrival of Bomb & Arson for evaluation, according to Fire Media.

No injuries have been reported.

No. 82 Kimball-Homan buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions via Homan, Jackson, Central Park, Madison and Homan, due to the street blockage, the CTA announced.

Elston Avenue is closed between Waveland and Grace.