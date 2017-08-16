The ramp from the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway to the Chicago Skyway was closed to traffic for several hours early Wednesday after a semi truck rolled over and leaked fuel.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 at the ramp to the Chicago Skyway near 63rd Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle.
As of 4:30 a.m., the ramp was still closed to traffic for the cleanup of the diesel fuel, Lyle said. Additional details were not immediately available.