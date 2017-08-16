Dan Ryan ramp to Skyway closed after semi rolls over, leaks fuel

The ramp from the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway to the Chicago Skyway was closed to traffic for several hours early Wednesday after a semi truck rolled over and leaked fuel.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 at the ramp to the Chicago Skyway near 63rd Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Jeff Lyle.

As of 4:30 a.m., the ramp was still closed to traffic for the cleanup of the diesel fuel, Lyle said. Additional details were not immediately available.