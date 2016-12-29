Divvy closes in on 10 million trips taken on bike-share system

As Divvy closes in on 10 million trips taken on the city’s bike-share system, the landmark trip is most likely to be taken downtown.

The city announced Thursday that more than more than 9,985,000 trips have been taken on Divvy since it launched in June 2013. The service anticipates crossing the 10 million threshold in the coming weeks, possibly before the end of the year.

The bike-share service has seen a 14 percent increase in trips over the last year, with 3.5 million trips taken so far in 2016, according to the city’s statement.

Out of 580 stations, the ten most popular Divvy stations in 2016 were:

Streeter Drive and Grand Avenue (Navy Pier) Lake Shore Drive and Monroe Street Theater on the Lake (Fullerton Beach) Lake Shore Drive and North Boulevard Clinton Street and Washington Boulevard (Ogilvie Station) Michigan Avenue and Oak Street Millennium Park Clinton Street and Madison Street Canal Street and Madison Street Canal Street and Adams Street (Union Station)

“The most popular stations show that Chicagoans and visitors are taking Divvy for a mix of reasons,” Divvy marketing manager Hannah Helbert said in the statement. “At locations all across Chicagoland, our riders are using bike share to explore the city, get to and from work, run errands and meet up with friends.”

Though Divvy is the largest bike share system geographically in North America, it will be the third in the United States to hit the 10 million rider mark. The others are Capital Bikeshare in Washington D.C., which launched in 2010, and Citi Bike in New York City, which launched a month before Divvy.

The 10 millionth rider will be gifted a free year of membership, plus three gift memberships to share with family and friends. To view Divvy’s countdown clock, go to www.DivvyBikes.com/10million.