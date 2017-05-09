Electrical fire damages Wheaton townhome

Electrical problems sparked a fire Monday morning at a townhome in west suburban Wheaton.

Crews were called about 11 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Wexford Circle in Wheaton, according to Wheaton police. Firefighters arrived to find the fire, which had started in the rear of the building and spread to the basement.

The blaze was under control within minutes, according to the Wheaton Fire Department. There was no one inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by electrical problems with landscape lighting, according to fire officials.