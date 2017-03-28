Feds had staffer of Rep. Aaron Schock secretly record him

The feds had a congressional staffer in the office of then-Rep. Aaron Schock secretly record the congressman as part of the federal investigation of him, according to a court filing Tuesday by Schock’s lawyers.

The defense attorneys allege that in addition to the secret recordings, the confidential informant stole records from the office, downloaded computer records there and tried to obtain additional records that were attorney work product.

Prosecutors intend to use some of the recording at Schock’s criminal trial, the defense lawyers say.

The staffer is not named but is described in the defense filing as “the office manager” of Schock’s Peoria office.

Schock faces corruption charges that he used government and campaign money for personal use.

More details to come.