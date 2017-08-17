Lane closures scheduled for Monroe starting Monday in Loop

Construction will shut down lanes on Monroe Street starting Monday in the Loop.

The installation of a new gas main will close all but one lane of Monroe from Michigan Avenue to Franklin Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Construction will start at Michigan and work west to Franklin.

At least one lane will be open to traffic, but drivers should still expect delays, CDOT said.

Those who usually use Monroe to travel to Michigan or Lake Shore Drive should use Jackson, Washington or Lake to do so, CDOT said.