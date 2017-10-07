Man and woman killed in Algonquin motorcycle crash

A man and woman were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in northwest suburban Algonquin.

The motorcycle was northbound on the entrance ramp to Route 31 from Algonquin Road when the driver lost control and crashed a few minutes after 5 p.m., according to the McHenry Count coroner’s office.

The driver, 59-year-old David A. Erickson of Crystal Lake; and his passenger, 43-year-old Tiffany G. Eisner of Lake in the Hills, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Algonquin police are investigating, along with the coroner’s office.