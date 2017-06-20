Man charged with fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend in Bensenville

A northwest suburban allegedly man waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s Bensenville home, and when she was dropped off after a date with her new boyfriend Sunday night, he stabbed her multiple times, causing wounds that led to her death later that night.

On Tuesday, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced that first-degree murder charges were filed against 27-year-old Victor Tornez-Sanchez of Des Plaines, who was ordered held on a $2.5 million bond.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Bensenville police were alerted to a person stabbed at 713 Parkside Lane, a statement from prosecutors said. They found Olivia Renteria-Bravo, 32, “unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood, approximately ten feet away from the building.”

She “appeared to have been stabbed at least three times, once in her chest, once in her right side and once in her right bicep,” prosecutors said.

She was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, but died there from the injuries.

Investigators were led to Tornez-Sanchez, the victim’s former boyfriend, prosecutors said.

“Tornez-Sanchez waited in a vehicle outside Renteria-Bravo’s home for her to return from a date with her new boyfriend. It is alleged that after Renteria-Bravo was dropped off in front of her building, Tornez-Sanchez ran towards her, stabbed her three times, ran back to his vehicle and fled the scene,” prosecutors said.

He was arrested Monday in Elgin.

“Domestic violence continues to be a thorn in the side of society,” state’s attorney Robert Berlin said the statement. “The allegations in this case demonstrate the sad, tragic and at times permanent effects of domestic violence. I offer my sincerest condolences to Olivia’s family and friends and they try to come to terms with what happened that horrible night.”

Tornez-Sanchez will next appear in court July 6 in Wheaton.