Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park

A man has been charged with shooting and critically wounding a 17-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

William Pacheco, 18, faces one count each of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The boy was standing outside about 4:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee when someone, identified as Pacheco, got out of a silver minivan, fired a handgun, then drove away, police said.

The boy ran and collapsed nearby in the 5400 block of West Higgins, police said. Paramedics took him in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police said Pacheco, who lives in the 3100 block of North Springfield, was taken into custody without incident. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.