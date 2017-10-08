Man charged with stabbing 2 during punk concert at Northerly Island

A man has been charged with stabbing two people during a punk concert Tuesday night at Northerly Island.

Thomas Christensen, 34, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to Chicago Police.

He had gotten into an argument with a 29-year-old man and 34-year-old woman about 9:30 p.m. at a bar inside Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, police said at the time.

The Dropkick Murphys and Rancid were playing a show at the venue, according to their websites.

The argument spilled into the venue, where Christensen pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the neck and face. The woman suffered a cut to her abdomen. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in serious and good conditions, respectively, police said.

Christensen was knocked to the ground and detained, police said.

He was taken into custody and provided medical attention at the scene for superficial wounds, police said. A knife was recovered.

Christensen, who lives in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was scheduled for a Thursday bond hearing.