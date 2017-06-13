Man dies more than week after Rolling Meadows motorcycle crash

A 27-year-old man died Saturday, more than a week after he was in a motorcycle crash in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. on June 1, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rolling Meadows police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Christopher S. Monsen, of Buffalo Grove, was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge at 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of complications of multiple injuries from the crash.