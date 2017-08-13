Man dies week after Back of the Yards shooting

A 31-year-old man died Saturday of gunshot wounds he suffered in a Back of the Yards shooting on the Southwest Side a week before.

Andres G. Davila was riding in a vehicle at 5:44 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 2200 block of West 51st Street when someone outside the vehicle opened fire, striking him in the head and neck and damaging a rear window, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the vehicle then took Davila to Holy Cross Hospital, and he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 11:02 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Davila lived a few blocks away from the shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police initially reported that the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of West 50th Street and the 5100 block of South Hoyne.