Man killed, 14 wounded in shootings on Thursday in Chicago

A man was killed and at least 14 more people were wounded in shootings on Thursday across the city.

A 29-year-old man died after being shot multiple times about 5:20 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. He was in the 1100 block of North Long when he was shot multiple times on the left side of his body. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

The most recent shooting happened at 9:36 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood, police said. A 23-year-old man heard gunshots as he walked on the sidewalk in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue and felt pain. He took himself to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right knee, but was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a 36-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while standing in an alley in the 8700 block of South Emerald Avenue in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a graze wound to his head.

Six more people were shot in a little over an hour on Thursday evening:

• a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and buttocks about 6:45 p.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood;

• two men — ages 45 and 23 — were shot about 6:35 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood;

• two boys — ages 16 and 17 — were shot as they walked home at 5:33 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood; and

• a 17-year-old boy was was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 5:30 p.m. by someone firing from the back seat of a vehicle in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Another six people were wounded in shootings between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., police said.

The city recorded its 200th homicide on Tuesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. More than 1,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year.