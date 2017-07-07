Man ‘obstructs’ officers after woman hurt in boat crash on Fox River

A man was arrested for obstructing first responders after a woman was injured in a boat crash Thursday night on the Fox River in west suburban St. Charles.

Just after 11 p.m., the St. Charles Police and Fire departments were called to a crash involving two boats on the river near the Pottawatomie Golf Course, according to police.

The occupants of the boats were trying to help a 33-year-old woman who was hurt in the crash. Police said the Downers Grove resident was thrown into the water on impact. She was taken to Delnor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a 27-year-old West Chicago man was driving a Seadoo Sportster boat, which collided with an Ebbtide boat operated by a 34-year-old St. Charles man. The injured woman was a passenger in the Ebbtide.

A neighbor who lived on the other side of the river came to the scene in a boat after hearing the crash, police said. But 61-year-old Todd Surta “interfered with emergency personnel” aiding the victim and investigating the crash, police said.

He “was told by four different officers to leave the scene … warned that he would be arrested if he did not leave,” police said.

But he “continued to obstruct their efforts and was taken into custody after a brief struggle,” police said.

Surta, of the 800 block of North Route 31 in St. Charles, was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing a peace officer and was released on bond, police said.

However, he “attempted to start another fight with officers as he left the station,” police said.

His next court date is set for August 17.

Police said neither alcohol, nor other impairment, appeared to be a factor in the crash, and no citations were issued.

The crash remains under investigation.