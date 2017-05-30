Man shot in Chicago Heights

A man was found shot early Monday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to a call of a shooting in the first block of 19th Street and found the 21-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet SUV, according to Chicago Heights police.

The man, who lives in Chicago Heights, had been shot in the head and upper body, police said. Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was taken in critical condition to St. James Health in Chicago Heights. He was later airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The shooting was being investigated by Chicago Heights police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (708) 756-6422.