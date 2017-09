Man shot in hip in Austin

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 4900 block of West Adams and discovered the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hip, according to Chicago Police.

The victim told investigators he “heard shots and felt pain” but did not provide additional information, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.