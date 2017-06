Man shot in leg walks into Far South Side hospital

A man who had been shot in the leg walked into a Far South Side hospital Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old victim showed up at Roseland Community Hospital about 7 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He told investigators he had been shot in the 5500 block of South State Street about 5:50 a.m., police said. He was listed in good condition.