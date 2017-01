Man shot in West Rogers Park

A man was shot early Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:19 a.m. in the 6100 block of North Winchester when another male walked up and fired shots, striking the man in both legs and the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.