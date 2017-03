Man shot, seriously wounded in Back of the Yards

A man was seriously wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting late Monday on the South Side.

The 18-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and right side about 11:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. Additional details were not immediately available as Area Central detectives investigated the circumstances of the incident.