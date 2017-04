Man struck by Metra Electric train in South Shore

A man suffered a broken leg when he was struck by a Metra Electric Line train on Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man was struck by inbound train 328 about 3:30 p.m. near the Bryn Mawr Metra station at 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard, Metra said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for lacerations and a broken leg, the Chicago Fire Department said.

All trains were moving with some residual delays as of 6 p.m.