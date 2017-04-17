Man suffers burns to nearly half of body in Elmhurst fire

A fire broke out early Sunday at a home in west suburban Elmhurst, leaving a man with burns to nearly half of his body.

At 2:49 a.m., fire crews responded to the blaze at a split level single-family home in the 400 block of East Park Street, according to a statement from Elmhurst Fire Chief Thomas K. Freeman.

Four residents were evacuated from the home, Freeman said.

A man suffered burns to 40 percent of his body and was taken to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood after receiving treatment at the scene, Freeman said. His exact age and condition were not released.

The home is uninhabitable and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Freeman said.