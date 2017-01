Man, woman shot in West Humboldt Park

A man and woman were shot in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:20 p.m., the 21-year-old woman and the 25-year-old man were standing on the porch of a home when shots were fired by someone in the 900 block of North Karlov, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the chest and right hand, and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The man was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.