Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-94 on Far South Side

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning on I-94 on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Don Orseno.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their name, age and gender have not yet been released.

All northbound lanes were shut down until 1:45 p.m., Orseno said. The crash remains under investigation.