Person seriously injured in Aurora crash

A person was seriously injured in a crash in west suburban Aurora Monday.

About 3:30 p.m., a vehicle was driving north on Route 25 between Sullivan Road and Indian Trail when it spun out and hit a vehicle traveling south before crashing into a pole, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli.

The driver of the vehicle that spun out was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Ferrelli said.

The road near the crash scene was expected to be shut down for at least two hours as crews investigated.