Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting

One person was killed and another was wounded in a South Shore neighborhood shooting Monday morning, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 11:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Chappel Avenue, police said.

A male was pronounced dead and a female was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but her condition was not immediately known, police said. Their ages were not released.