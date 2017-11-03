Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a Chatham neighborhood shooting early Saturday on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The victims, both 34, were shot about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75th Street.

An acquaintance drove the man to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died of gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder, police said. The woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The victims’ names have not been released, and the circumstances of the attack were unknown.