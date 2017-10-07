Police: Boys threatened on social media to bring guns to Maine South

Two northwest suburban boys are facing charges after they posted threats on social media claiming they would bring a gun to Maine South High School on Monday.

The boys, ages 12 and 15, each face felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct, according to Park Ridge police.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, police received an anonymous tip that the boys had recently posted threatening messages on social media. It showed them holding a firearm and referencing using the gun Monday at summer classes at the high school at 1111 S. Dee Rd. in Park Ridge, police said.

Officers brought the boys into the station for questioning before school started and found three firearms in the younger boy’s home, police said. At least one of the firearms was confirmed as the one used in the post.

The boys were transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, where they will be held pending a custody hearing.