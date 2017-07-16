Police: Burglars targeting homes, garages on NW Side

Chicago Police are urging Northwest Side residents to keep their homes and garages secured after a rash of burglaries this month in Portage Park, Irving Park, North Park and Albany Park.

According to a police alert issued Sunday afternoon, one or more burglars forced their way into homes via open or unlocked doors and windows between:

— 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 2 in the 4000 block of North Harding;

— 1 and 4 p.m. July 4 in the 4700 block of North Central Park;

— 3 p.m. July 4 and 12:30 a.m. July 5 in the 4700 block of North Central Park; and

— 2:45 and 6:30 a.m. July 5 in the 4600 block of North Monticello.

In a separate alert, police said garages were burglarized between:

— 6 p.m. July 1 and 8 a.m. July 2 in the 4800 block of North Springfield;

— 6 and 9 p.m. July 5 in the 5000 block of North St. Louis;

— 7 p.m. July 2 and noon July 6 in the 5400 block of North Kedzie; and

— 10 p.m. July 7 and 9 a.m. July 8 in the 5300 block of North Christiana.

Police don’t have a description of any possible suspects. Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-744-8263.