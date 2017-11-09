Police: Elderly roommates stabbed each other at Austin facility

Two elderly men who are roommates stabbed each other early Monday at a facility in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The roommates got into an argument at the facility in the 5100 block of West Jackson at 4:12 a.m., according to Chicago Police. One of the men pulled out a knife and they stabbed each other.

An 82-year-old man suffered a puncture wound and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

An 87-year-old man suffered lacerations and was taken with minor injuries to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Police said they cannot determine which man was the aggressor because of their mental states.