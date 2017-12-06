Police: Man, 38, shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was killed Monday night in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting, according to police.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 10:15 p.m. found the 38-year-old shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Superior Street, Chicago Police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his head, back and arm, and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Police said a suspect may have driven away from the area in a white van. No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.