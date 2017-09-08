Police: Man killed, 5 women wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was killed and five women were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk at 10:37 p.m. in the first block of East 37th Street when a group of males walked up and fired shots from the corner of the block, according to Chicago Police.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 21-year-old woman shot in the left knee, a 28-year-old woman shot in the left leg and a 45-year-old woman shot in the right buttock were all taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 46-year-old woman shot in the right leg and a 27-year-old woman shot in the left leg were taken to Mercy Hospital. All of their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area Central detectives investigated.