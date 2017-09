Police: Man shot to death in Austin

A man was shot to death Monday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times about 8:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Concord, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.