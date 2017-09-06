Police: Off-duty city Aviation cop shoots man after being hit by car

An off-duty Chicago Aviation Police officer allegedly shot a man after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, police were notified of shooting between two vehicles on Deerfield Road near Brandwyn Road, according to Buffalo Grove police.

The vehicles involved were found stopped at a Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Rd. in Buffalo Grove, police said.

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen; and a 31-year-old off-duty Chicago Aviation Officer was found injured after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Two compressed air rifles and an air pistol were found in the younger man’s vehicle, and a handgun was recovered from the off-duty officer.

The officer was treated and released at a hospital. The 18-year-old remains in “stable” condition at a hospital, but was expected to be released later Friday.

There was one other passenger in each vehicle, but neither was injured.

Police are not discussing the actions that led to the injuries as they investigate what they call an “aggravated assault” that led to a shooting.

No charges had been filed as of early Friday afternoon, and the Chicago Department of Aviation has been notified, police said.

Police said, “All weapons used during the incident have been recovered, and no members of the community are at risk.”