Police searching for 17-year-old girl with mood disorder

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with a mood disorder who was reported missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Aaliyah Ward was last about 4 pm. Sunday in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans with a gold top that exposed her midriff and sandals. She has disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.

Ward is described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound black girl with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She is known to frequent the area around 55th Street and Racine Avenue.

She may be with a 6-foot, 190-pound black man who is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, police said. He is said to have “eccentric tattoos” on his head.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.