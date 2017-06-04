Police: South Side man sexually assaulted, killed woman in 2007

A 35-year-old Park Manor man has been charged with sexually assaulting and killing a woman in 2007.

Antonio Smith was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, Chicago Police announced Thursday.

Smith was taken into custody about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Smith is accused of sexually assaulting a 56-year-old woman on Jan. 11, 2007 and then killing her with a blow to her head, police said. Smith was also identified in incidents from 2002 and 2010 in which he sexually assaulted and struck the victims in the head.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Friday.