Police: Suspect battered two elderly women in Aurora

Police are searching for a man who battered two elderly women Monday afternoon in an apartment building in west suburban Aurora.

About 3:30 p.m., the man entered the building in the 400 block of West Downer Place and was spotted by a 67-year-old resident who didn’t recognize him, according to Aurora police.

When the man walked up the stairs to the third floor, the woman followed and questioned the purpose of his visit, police said. The suspect then threw her to the ground and punched her in the face.

When the woman screamed for help, the suspect ran down to the first floor and then threw a 71-year-old woman to the ground, took a lunchbox and a lanyard she was holding, then left the building, police said. He was last seen walking east on Downer.

Both women refused medical attention, police said. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-2, wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, a hat and possibly silver, oval-shaped glasses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.