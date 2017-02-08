Police: Suspect knocked man down stairs at Red Line station

Surveillance photos of the man who pushed another man down the stairs at the Sheridan Red Line station last month. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who knocked another man down a flight of stairs at a North Side Red Line station last month.

At 5:03 a.m. July 8, the suspect knocked a 49-year-old man down the stairs at the Sheridan station in the 3900 block of North Sheridan, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

He followed the victim down the stairs, then repeatedly kicked him in the head, police said.

The victim suffered a broken eye socket and broken pelvis, as well as multiple bruises and abrasions, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The suspect is described as a Filipino man between 25 and 35, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-7 and 130-160 pounds, with short brown parted hair and an olive complexion, police said. He was wearing a white polo shirt with a dark stripe on the collar, dark pants and gray shoes.

Police said the suspect boarded the train at the Thorndale station and got off at Sheridan.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.