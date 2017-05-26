Police warn of burglary home invasions on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after three burglary home invasions were reported in the Irving Park and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

In each burglary, the offenders went into the residence and threatened to batter the victims while demanding their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

at 1:08 p.m. May 19 in the 4100 block of North Avers;

about 9:35 p.m. May 23 in the 4800 block of West Nelson; and

at 11:47 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Henderson.

The offenders were described as males wearing dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information on the home burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 744-8263.