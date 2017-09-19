Porter man killed in fiery I-65 crash in central Indiana

A northwest Indiana man was killed in fiery crash involving a semi truck Monday night in central Indiana.

The crash happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound I-65, about two miles south of the US 231/193 exit in White County, according to Indiana State Police.

Michael S. Kehle, 34, of Porter, was driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup when he failed to see traffic slow down and crashed into the back of a semi-trailer hauling a steel roll, police said.

The pickup burst into flames, police said. Good Samaritans in other vehicles tried to pull Kehle from the flames, but were unable to extricate him.

The pickup was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived.

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old Merrillville, Indiana, man, was not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.