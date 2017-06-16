Round Lake man charged with sexually abusing child

A Round Lake man was charged Monday with sexually abusing a child in the north suburbs.

Steve W. Spoerl, 53, was active on the social media application, ‘Whisper’ and began a conversation with a girl, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Spoerl then made plans to meet the girl and pick her up near her home, the statement said. He drove her to a hotel in Waukegan and engaged in sexual conduct with the girl.

During the investigation, sheriff’s detectives found nude images of the girl on Spoerl’s cellphone, police said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of child pornography.

Spoerl remains in the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond, police said. His next court date was scheduled for Friday morning.

“Children today are growing up in a digital age, and they are more connected with technology than ever before,” Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said in a statement. “It is essential parents monitor all social media applications on your children’s electronic devices. Online predators use these applications to prowl on children.”

Anyone with information about Spoerl should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4250.