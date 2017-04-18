Schaumburg man charged with battering his 2-month-old child

A northwest suburban man has been charged with battering his 2-month-old child.

Richard Garcia, 26, faces one count of aggravated battery of a child, according to Schaumburg police.

The grandparents of the 2-month-old were babysitting when they saw bruising on the baby’s back, police said.

The grandparents reported the bruises to police, and the baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation by a doctor, police said. The baby was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bruises were consistent with being a victim of abuse, police said. The state Dept. of Children and Family Services was notified, and the child was placed with family members.

Garcia and the child’s mother live together in Schaumburg, and do not have any other children, police said.

Garcia was taken into custody Monday and made a statement about the abuse, police said. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.