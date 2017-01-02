South Side man shot to death in Burnham

A South Side man died early Wednesday after being shot in south suburban Burnham.

Steven Jackson, 47, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 14100 block of Saginaw Avenue in Burnham, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.

Jackson, who lived in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond, where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional information on the shooting was not immediately available. Burnham police are investigating.