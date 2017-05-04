Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a controversial early decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.

A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal’s Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.

The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal’s Committee.

Bannon’s addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.

When the changes were made in January, White House press secretary Sean Spicer disputed that the reorganization was a significant change from past administrations.