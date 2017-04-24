Supreme Court lets stand ruling favoring ride-hailing services

The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal by Chicago's taxi industry in a case involving ride-hailing services such as Lyft and Uber. | Sun-Times file photo

The U.S. Supreme Court has snuffed out a last-gasp attempt by Chicago’s struggling taxicab industry to level an uneven playing field that favors Uber, whose investors include Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s brother.

By refusing to hear the taxi industry’s appeal, the nation’s highest court let stand a federal appeals court ruling in October that went against the cab companies.

That ruling, issued Monday, essentially said that the business models between taxis and ride-hailing services are different and, therefore, they can continue to operate under different sets of rules in Chicago. That decision validated a 2014 City Council ordinance that let Uber, Lyft and similar ride-hailing services operate in the city without taxi medallions or other standards cab companies must follow.

Federal Appeals Court Judge Richard Posner likened it to cities that license dogs but not cats. He said treating Uber drivers like cabbies would effectively protect the taxi business from competition.

“Indeed, when new technologies or new business methods appear, a common result is the decline or even the disappearance of the old,” Posner wrote then.

“Were the old deemed to have a constitutional right to preclude the entry of the new into the markets of the old, economic progress might grind to a halt,” he said. “Instead of taxis, we might have horse and buggies; instead of the telephone, the telegraph; instead of computers, slide rules. Obsolescence would equal entitlement.”

The Washington D.C.-based Institute for Justice on Monday claimed victory in the name of passenger choice.

“The Court’s decision has cleared the way for transportation freedom across the country,” Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Anthony Sanders was quoted as saying in a press release.

“In city after city, we are seeing lawsuits like these filed by incumbent businesses that want to freeze the current regulatory environment in amber. And these lawsuits, rightly, are failing. Consumers and entrepreneurs, not lawyers and bureaucrats, should decide what transportation options are available, and the Institute for Justice will continue fighting to make sure that is true nationwide.”

Mara Georges, the former longtime city corporation counsel now representing the taxicab industry, could not be reached immediately for comment. For years, cabdrivers and their City Council allies have accused Emanuel of of favoring Uber, whose investors include Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, the mayor’s brother.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) has supported licensing Uber and Lyft drivers, while Sanders has suggested the better solution is to deregulate taxis.

“Even if ride-share drivers and taxi owners are being treated unequally, the way to fix that problem is not to shut down ride-sharing. The way to fix that problem is to lessen the burden on taxicabs. We think there should be open markets for both” cabs and ride-hailing, Sanders said last year.

Beale, chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee, has called that idea ludicrous — even dangerous.

“Deregulation opens the door to allow them to do what they want, when they want without any repercussions. You have to have regulation to make sure you’re protecting consumers. You can’t allow someone to just make up with own rules,” Beale said last year.

“If Uber had their way, they still wouldn’t be licensed in Chicago. They operated for two years without being licensed. Everything was fine until they came into the city illegally unregulated. We’re having to pull them back. If they had come into the city the correct way, we wouldn’t be having these problems.”

Last year, Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services could begin picking up customers at O’Hare and Midway airports and McCormick Place. Until then, such business had been reserved for taxis, with ride-hailing services allowed only to drop off fares.

In exchange for that lucrative access, Uber and other ride-hailing services pay a $5 surcharge every time they pickup or drop off passengers at O’Hare, Midway, McCormick Place or Navy Pier. The new tax is expected to generate $30 million. Cabs pay a $4 ground transportation tax, but only after airport pickups.